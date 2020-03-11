Ad
euobserver
One-third of all children arrive in Greece without parents or family (Photo: Spyros V. Oikonomou)

EU plans action for minors on Greek islands

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to create a programme to help relocate unaccompanied minors from the Greek islands.

The plan follows repeated demands made by Greece last year for help - broadly met with silence from EU states.

But the EU and its member states have now sprung into action after Turkey last month threatened to open its borders to refugees leaving Turkey for Greece.

A handful of member states earlier this week agreed to take in some 1,500 unaccompanied minors from...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

No new migrant deal between EU and Turkey
Greek migrant hotspot now EU's 'worst rights issue'
Greece kept child refugees in 'abusive' conditions
One-third of all children arrive in Greece without parents or family (Photo: Spyros V. Oikonomou)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections