EU plans action for minors on Greek islands

The European Commission wants to create a programme to help relocate unaccompanied minors from the Greek islands.
The plan follows repeated demands made by Greece last year for help - broadly met with silence from EU states.
But the EU and its member states have now sprung into action after Turkey last month threatened to open its borders to refugees leaving Turkey for Greece.
A handful of member states earlier this week agreed to take in some 1,500 unaccompanied minors from...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
