In Saudi Arabia, contacting the EU is a crime

On Wednesday (11 March), Loujain al-Hathloul, a female Saudi activist will go to court for a hearing on her trial.

Al-Hathloul was one of the activists who opposed Saudi Arabia's male guardianship and defied the ban for women to drive cars.

In March 2018, she was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates and put in jail in Saudi Arabia, where she was tortured.

After a brief release, she and four other women's rights activists were arrested again in May 2018.

When Saudi ...