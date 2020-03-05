Thunberg dubs new EU climate law 'a surrender'

A group of youth climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, have said that the climate law unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday (4 March) is a "surrender" that postpones immediate action to mitigate climate change.
"Such a law sends a strong signal that real and sufficient action is being taken when in fact it's not," they said in an open letter t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
