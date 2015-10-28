Ad
euobserver
The digestive process in ruminants like cows cause methane emissions, which creates health-endangering pollutants (Photo: Russ Allison Loar)

EP refuses to give farmers free pass on air quality rules

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The agriculture sector should not be exempt from new EU rules that limit air pollution, the plenary session of the European Parliament decided on Wednesday (28 October).

It voted to include emission limits for the agriculture-related pollutants methane and ammonia, defying a lobby from the agriculture industry. The legislation deals with ceilings for six pollutants which EU member states are not allowed to exceed by 2030.

However, while the legislation will include methane, a last...

