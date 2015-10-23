Populist right-wingers set to win Polish election

Final surveys ahead of Sunday’s (25 October) elections in Poland show the right-wing Law and Justice party surging ahead, in a development which could spell trouble for Polish solvency and EU relations.

A survey by CBOS on Friday put Law and Justice on 40.5 percent, ahead of the incumbent centre-right Civic Platform on 28.4 percent.

A parallel survey, by TNS, put Law and Justice on 32.5 percent and Civic Platform on 26.3 percent.

The third-place party, Kukiz15, led by a r...