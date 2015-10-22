Ad
Nobody epitomises the new version of Central European politics better than PiS leader, Jarosław Kaczyński (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

New Europe's return to the Dark Ages

by Dalibor Rohac, WASHINGTON D.C.,

The widely expected victory of Jarosław Kaczyński’s Law and Justice Party (PiS) in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Poland Sunday (25 October) will mark the end of an era in the history of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia - or "New Europe", to use a term coined by former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

After the fall of communism, political elites in the four countries were long united in their commitment to European integration and the strengthening of ...

