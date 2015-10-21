Ad
EU Commission vice-president Dombrovskis calls for a single euro seat at the IMF (Photo: European Commission)

Commission proposes single euro seat in IMF

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (21 October) proposed a single seat for the eurozone in the International monetary Fund (IMF) by 2025, in an effort to deepen the monetary union and give the currency bloc a unified voice in the global economy.

"If member states contradict each other, the Eurozone cannot gain the weight as its size of economies and share in IMF would suggest," Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission vice-president for the euro told press.

"It is to ensure that [the] ...

