Ad
euobserver
Many companies in the past decade have switched to cloud computing as an alternative to in-home data storage (Photo: Andreas H)

Interview

Microsoft says EU should fund cloud computing

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Stavanger,

The European Union's Structural Funds make up around a third of the bloc's annual budget, but the rules for funding projects need to change to reflect the new digital world, Dejan Cvetkovic of technology company Microsoft said recently.

At a recent conference on smart cities in Stavanger, Norway, Cvetkovic advocated that governments should use cloud services instead of off-the-shelf software, to save costs.

“Cloud services are rented. As a city you rent the computing power and th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalInterview

Related articles

Leaders set to cherry pick EU digital strategy, again
EU unveils '€415bn' digital strategy
What digital barriers do Europeans still face?
Many companies in the past decade have switched to cloud computing as an alternative to in-home data storage (Photo: Andreas H)

Tags

DigitalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections