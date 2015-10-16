Microsoft says EU should fund cloud computing

The European Union's Structural Funds make up around a third of the bloc's annual budget, but the rules for funding projects need to change to reflect the new digital world, Dejan Cvetkovic of technology company Microsoft said recently.

At a recent conference on smart cities in Stavanger, Norway, Cvetkovic advocated that governments should use cloud services instead of off-the-shelf software, to save costs.

“Cloud services are rented. As a city you rent the computing power and th...