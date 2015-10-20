Anti-Islam march in Dresden draws large crowds

Thousands of people in Dresden on Monday (20 October) marched in protest against Germany's open-door policy on refugees.
Organised by the so-called Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida), the demonstrators chanted slogans against German chancellor Angela Merkel before breaking out into violence.
The march marked the one-year anniversary of the anti-Islam movement.
Placards included "Go [Angela] Merkel: you give the Judas kiss" and "Money for our ch...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
