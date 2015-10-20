Ad
Germany is set to have around a million asylum seekers in 2015

Anti-Islam march in Dresden draws large crowds

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Thousands of people in Dresden on Monday (20 October) marched in protest against Germany's open-door policy on refugees.

Organised by the so-called Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida), the demonstrators chanted slogans against German chancellor Angela Merkel before breaking out into violence.

The march marked the one-year anniversary of the anti-Islam movement.

Placards included "Go [Angela] Merkel: you give the Judas kiss" and "Money for our ch...

Germany is set to have around a million asylum seekers in 2015

