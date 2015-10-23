Ad
Refugees and migrants are going to Croatia and Slovenia after Hungary sealed its borders (Photo: icrc.org)

Member states lag behind on refugee pledges

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU member states made a commitment to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy but have made only 854 pledges to date.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday (22 October) urged national governments to step up their undertakings on the two-year plan to distribute Syrians, Eritreans and Iraqis.

All three nationalities have a 75 percent or higher asylum recognition rate, a precondition for the relocation scheme.

Juncker said its time to "act ...

