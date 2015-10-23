Member states lag behind on refugee pledges

EU member states made a commitment to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy but have made only 854 pledges to date.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday (22 October) urged national governments to step up their undertakings on the two-year plan to distribute Syrians, Eritreans and Iraqis.
All three nationalities have a 75 percent or higher asylum recognition rate, a precondition for the relocation scheme.
Juncker said its time to "act ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
