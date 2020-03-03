Europe should stop wars instead of refugees

The Syrian regime of president Bashar al-Assad has again started bombing schools and hospitals in Idlib, the last rebel-controlled area in Syria.

Schools and hospitals are not "collateral damage" during air attacks. They are targeted by purpose in order to hit the population as hard as possible, to discourage it as soon as possible and to make them leave the country with as many people as possible.

I noticed this already in 2013 when I visited Azaaz, a town north of Aleppo.

...