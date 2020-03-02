Slovakia kicks out centre-left rulers

Slovak people have ejected their old government in a vote marked by the murder of a journalist in 2018.

The centre-right Ordinary People party of Igor Matovic came first in Saturday's [29 February] election, winning 53 out of 150 seats in parliament.

It beat the centre-left Smer, which had held power for more than a decade, into second place with 38 seats.

Matovic, a 46-year old MP, swept to victory from relative obscurity by hammering Smer on the murders of Slovak journal...