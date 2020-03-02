Slovakia kicks out centre-left rulers

Slovak people have ejected their old government in a vote marked by the murder of a journalist in 2018.
The centre-right Ordinary People party of Igor Matovic came first in Saturday's [29 February] election, winning 53 out of 150 seats in parliament.
It beat the centre-left Smer, which had held power for more than a decade, into second place with 38 seats.
Matovic, a 46-year old MP, swept to victory from relative obscurity by hammering Smer on the murders of Slovak journal...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
