European Parliament president David Sassoli: 'The proposal that has been put forward, we won't accept it, that is very clear' (Photo: European Union)

Sassoli repeats EU budget rejection warning

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Parliament president David Sassoli has said the figure proposed by member states for the future EU budget is a non-starter.

His comments follow a pattern of similar ultimatums issued by his predecessor Martin Schulz on the previous budget, who in 2013 eventually relented in last-minute talks.

But it is significant because the EU parliament needs to approve the budget EU leaders agree on.

Asked on Thursday (20 Feb...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

