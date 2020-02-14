Ad
euobserver
Under a German proposal, member states will be able to ask travellers - arriving or in transit - to provide information if they have been in contact with people from affected areas (Photo: Matthias Mueller)

Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Several member states have urged the European Commission to launch a joint procurement of medical supplies, over fears that the outbreak of the coronavirus could hurt the production of pharmaceuticals in China - leading to possible knock-on medical shortages in the EU.

"We will remain vigilant and if the situation changes we will step up our work," the commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides told EU health ministers at an emergency meeting in Brussels on Thursday (13 February).

