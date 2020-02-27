Frontex hits activist pair with €24,000 legal bill

The EU's border agency Frontex has sent two pro-transparency campaigners a €23,700 bill after winning a court case against them last November.

"Our case was the first case against Frontex, so if this becomes the norm, having to pay five-figure legal fees for taking them to court for a human rights case, then everyone is going to think twice," Luisa Izuzquiza told EUobserver on Wednesday (26 February).