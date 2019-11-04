Breton's firm hosted unlawful copy of EU police data

Atos, the company recently led by France's choice candidate for European Commissioner, hosted unlawful partial copies of EU police data on behalf of the United Kingdom.
The firm's now former chief executive, Thierry Breton, is slated to head Europe's industrial policy following his nomination to the commissioner post, a move recently approved by European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.
A confidential document obtained by EUobserver Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.