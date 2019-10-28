Former EU top diplomat becomes security lobbyist

Europe's first-ever foreign affairs chief, Catherine Ashton, recently took a job with private military firm GardaWorld, which bids for EU contracts.
A second senior EU official has also joined the Canadian firm, as its British competitor, G4S, faces uncertainty over Brexit.
Ashton, a 63-year old baroness who now sits in the UK's House of Lords, became the "member" of an "advisory group" at GardaWorld Security in September, according to Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
