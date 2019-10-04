Ad
euobserver
Margaritis Schinas: 'I will lead a new drive to set up returns for those with no right to stay' (Photo: © European Union 2019 – Source: EP)

Schinas spars with MEPs over migration job title

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Margaritis Schinas sparred with MEPs over his "Protecting the European Way of Life" job title as new EU commissioner, telling them time will determine its fate.

Schinas, a former chief spokesperson for the commission, is set to become a vice-president in charge of a whole host of issues ranging from migration to education under the incoming European Commission.

While setting out further details into his vision on migration and how to tackle integration, the name of the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'
'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'
Can Schinas put EU values back into migration brief?
Margaritis Schinas: 'I will lead a new drive to set up returns for those with no right to stay' (Photo: © European Union 2019 – Source: EP)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections