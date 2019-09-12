Ad
Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, addressing supporters in Brussels in 2017 (Photo: Jordi Bedmar/president.cat)

The Catalan National Day has been a success. Why?

by Alfred Bosch, Brussels,

On Wednesday (11th September), hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated once again in the streets of Barcelona to demand the right of self-determination and the freedom of the Catalan political prisoners.

Despite this, some media - especially those based in Madrid - have emphasised that "the National Day of Catalonia - the 'Diada' -has failed". Nonetheless, this affirmation doesn't fit with reality.

Catalonia has been massiv...

Author Bio

Alfred Bosch is the Catalan minister for foreign affairs.

EU PoliticalOpinion

