Von der Leyen leads gender-balanced, 'geopolitical' team

Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman ever elected to lead the EU commission, on Tuesday (10 September) put forward a team of nominees for commissioners, focusing on defence, climate, digital issues and democracy.

The former German defence minister introduced her "team of Europe", which has 13 female commissioners out of 27, the highest proportion in the EU's history.

Von der Leyen said she wants her commission to be "flexible, modern, agile," and engage with Europeans by making...