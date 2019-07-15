Ad
The German candidate needs the votes of at least 374 of the 747 MEPs in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday to scrape through (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen reaches out to left and liberal MEPs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission presidential candidate Ursula von der Leyen has pledged a "fresh start" on migration and new powers for the European Parliament (EP) in her bid.

She also promised electoral reform and stricter green targets in order to attract socialist and liberal votes.

That was "a snapshot of the ideas that I hope we will bring to life together" she wrote in a letter to the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

