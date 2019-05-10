Don't fear the eurosceptics

As the European Parliament elections draw closer, most opinion polls predict a strong showing by parties that declare themselves Euroskeptic to varying degrees.
But their likely success represents an unsurprising backlash against recent European integration, rather than opposition to the European Union itself.
After all, eurosceptic or 'euro-hostile' partie...
Daniel Gros is director of the Centre for European Policy Studies.\nCopyright © 2019 Project Syndicate.
