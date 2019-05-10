Ad
The real test will come after this month's elections, when the eurosceptic parties will have to articulate an alternative coherent vision of Europe and the EU's role in it. Such a vision is unlikely to emerge (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Don't fear the eurosceptics

by Daniel Gros, Brussels,

As the European Parliament elections draw closer, most opinion polls predict a strong showing by parties that declare themselves Euroskeptic to varying degrees.

But their likely success represents an unsurprising backlash against recent European integration, rather than opposition to the European Union itself.

After all, eurosceptic or 'euro-hostile' partie...

Author Bio

Daniel Gros is director of the Centre for European Policy Studies.\nCopyright © 2019 Project Syndicate.

