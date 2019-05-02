Ad
Financial penalties are likely to be the only way to ensure wayward governments change their behaviour (Photo: Michael Coghlan)

Rule of law: it's time the EU Council said 'yes'

by Justine N Stefanelli, London,

Attacks on the rule of law by national governments have been spreading like a virus across Europe and the EU appears to be powerless to contain it.

Hungary, Poland and Romania have each taken steps to undermine freedom of the media and independence of the judiciary.

To have these countries turn away from the EU's foundational values of rule of law, democracy and respect for fundamental rights is an existential crisis for Europe.

In theory, the EU treaties supply a response...

Author Bio

Justine N Stefanelli is a senior research fellow at the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law in London.

