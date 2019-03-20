Ad
A anti-Orban stunt - replacing EPP posters with the slogan OPP: "Orban People's Party", ahead of Wednesday's crunch decision on whether to kick him out of the EU's biggest political grouping (Photo: R-ed.hu)

Centre-right EPP faces showdown with Orban

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban headed for Brussels on Wednesday (20 March) where Europe's largest political alliance, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) will decide whether to expel its Hungarian member, his Fidesz party.

The EPP has been struggling with how to handle the increasingly authoritarian Orban, as the Hungarian prime minister has over the last few years curbed judicial independence, press freedom and attacked civil society organisations.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

