Exposed: How Russia offered to fund Italy's Salvini

Russia offered Italy's far-right League party €3m to help contest the European Parliament (EP) election in May, according to two Italian investigative journalists.

The offer was discussed at a meeting between a Kremlin-linked Russian businessman, Ylia Yakunin, and a senior League member, Gianluca Savoini, at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow on 18 October 2018.

The proposal was for a Russian state oil firm, Rosneft, to sell diesel at a discounted price to Italian energy firm Eni via ...