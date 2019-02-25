Exposed: How Russia offered to fund Italy's Salvini

Russia offered Italy's far-right League party €3m to help contest the European Parliament (EP) election in May, according to two Italian investigative journalists.
The offer was discussed at a meeting between a Kremlin-linked Russian businessman, Ylia Yakunin, and a senior League member, Gianluca Savoini, at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow on 18 October 2018.
The proposal was for a Russian state oil firm, Rosneft, to sell diesel at a discounted price to Italian energy firm Eni via ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.