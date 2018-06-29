EU frustrated with UK's Brexit dithering

EU leaders are becoming increasingly worried about and frustrated with the lack of progress of Brexit negotiations and British prime minister Theresa May's political inability to move her red lines in talks.

This is the message they prepared to give on Friday (29 June), when discussing Brexit on the second day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"We don't have much longer. I understand it's difficult to come to agreements within the cabinet and the UK parliament, but she [May] has to,"...