Ad
euobserver
Theresa May and Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel. EU leaders want the UK to speed up talks or risk crashing out from the bloc

EU frustrated with UK's Brexit dithering

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are becoming increasingly worried about and frustrated with the lack of progress of Brexit negotiations and British prime minister Theresa May's political inability to move her red lines in talks.

This is the message they prepared to give on Friday (29 June), when discussing Brexit on the second day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"We don't have much longer. I understand it's difficult to come to agreements within the cabinet and the UK parliament, but she [May] has to,"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

High noon for British PM on Brexit
EU tells UK to stop with Brexit 'fantasies'
Norway-EU relations highlight UK's Brexit dilemma
Brexit can be reversed, says 'Superwoman'
Theresa May and Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel. EU leaders want the UK to speed up talks or risk crashing out from the bloc

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections