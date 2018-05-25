EU budget: Biggest cuts and increases

After weeks of opacity about the European Commission's original proposal for the next long-term EU budget, the European Parliament has put together its own figures.
They show the differences between the upcoming 2021-2027 period and the previous one from 2014-2020.
The commission has not published comparisons for the two biggest policies - agriculture and cohesion - and MEPs are concerned that the planned cuts are deeper than expected.
MEP Isabelle Thomas, in charge of the...
The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a new platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.
