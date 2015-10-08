Ad
euobserver
Rejected asylum seekers may be detained 'as a legitimate measure of last resort' (Photo: Frontex)

EU ministers want more migrant deportations

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More money and more people will be sent to help reinforce the EU’s external border as ministers in Luxembourg vow to send unwanted migrants packing.

The plan is part of a broader EU migration policy that involves making sure African and Middle Eastern states readmit their own nationals.

“Those who do not require international protection, must return to their country of origin”, said Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn on Thursday (8 October).

Asselborn said sending p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU to fast-track migrant deportations
Rejected asylum seekers may be detained 'as a legitimate measure of last resort' (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections