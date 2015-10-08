EU ministers want more migrant deportations

More money and more people will be sent to help reinforce the EU’s external border as ministers in Luxembourg vow to send unwanted migrants packing.

The plan is part of a broader EU migration policy that involves making sure African and Middle Eastern states readmit their own nationals.

“Those who do not require international protection, must return to their country of origin”, said Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn on Thursday (8 October).

Asselborn said sending p...