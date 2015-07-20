Ad
euobserver
Uber says “established companies” are using the current rules to "protect themselves from new and innovative services like Uber" (Photo: Lucía Ponce)

EU court to classify Uber: taxi or information company?

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

A Spanish judge has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to determine what kind of company Uber is, and if Spain was allowed to ban its app UberPop.

The referral to the European court was announced Monday (20 July) by Mark MacGann, head of public policy at Uber, in an online press conference.

The EU's highest court will determine if Uber provides “a mere transport activity, or an electronic intermediation or information society service”.

The court will rule “whet...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Uber suspends taxi app in Spain
'Sharing economy' masks cold business interest
Bad week in Europe for Uber
Uber says “established companies” are using the current rules to "protect themselves from new and innovative services like Uber" (Photo: Lucía Ponce)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections