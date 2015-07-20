Debt relief open to Greece, says Merkel

Greece could receive relief on its debt mountain within months as soon as creditors confirm that it is making good on promised economic reforms, Angela Merkel has said.

In an interview with German TV network ARD on Sunday (19 July), the German chancellor said that measures to cut Greece’s debts could soon be offered to Athens, although she ruled out a ‘classic haircut’ on debt.

"Greece has already been given relief. We had a voluntary haircut among the private creditors [in 2012] ...