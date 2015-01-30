Latvia: Facebook separatism prompts alarm, amusement

It might be a “bad joke”, but Latvian security services have launched an inquiry into Facebook images promoting separatism in a Russian-majority region.

The images popped up this week on the Facebook page of Vladimir Linderman, a pro-Russian activist, but were quickly taken down by their authors.

Screengrabs sent to EUobserver by Latvia's internal intelligence service, the DP, show a map of Latvia with Latgale as a separate entity.

They also show a flag with Cyrillic writin...