Funny? The Latgale's People's Republic on Facebook (Photo: sab.gov.lv)

Latvia: Facebook separatism prompts alarm, amusement

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

It might be a “bad joke”, but Latvian security services have launched an inquiry into Facebook images promoting separatism in a Russian-majority region.

The images popped up this week on the Facebook page of Vladimir Linderman, a pro-Russian activist, but were quickly taken down by their authors.

Screengrabs sent to EUobserver by Latvia's internal intelligence service, the DP, show a map of Latvia with Latgale as a separate entity.

They also show a flag with Cyrillic writin...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

