UK loses EU satellite centre to Spain

The EU is to relocate a satellite centre from Britain to Spain "as a consequence of the UK's withdrawal from the EU," the European Commission said on Thursday (18 January).

It said a large majority of member states backed the move on the Galileo Satellite Security Monitoring Centre (GSMC).



The commission said it chose Madrid as its new home according to objective criteria and based on an open tender launched last August.

Commissioners will formally adopt the decision next We...