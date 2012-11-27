Greece back from the brink after EU agrees debt deal

Debt-laden Greece was brought back from the brink on Tuesday (27 November) after eurozone finance ministers agreed changes to the country's bailout deal.

After another marathon, 13-hour-long meeting which broke up in the small hours of the morning, ministers signed off on a deal that could cut the country's debt mountain to 124 percent of GDP by 2020 and around 110 percent by 2022.

Greece is on the verge of entering its sixth straight year of recession, with the country's economi...