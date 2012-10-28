This WEEK in the European Union

After a week of relatively high activity, the EU changes down a gear, with a holiday in Belgium on Thursday (1 November) and many EU commissioners and MEPs "working from home."

Some EU business will take place, however.

And it is Greece that once again tops the agenda. Eurozone finance ministers will on Wednesday (31 October) have a teleconference on the state of affairs in Athens.

At stake is a €31.5 billion tranche of aid which Greece's creditors have for months delayed ...