Catalonia's financing problems are worrying investors ahead of regional elections (Photo: Olinta Lopez Rafel)

Spanish regions downgraded to 'junk'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Moody's ratings agency on Monday (22 October) downgraded five of Spain's biggest regions to "junk" status.

"Very limited cash reserves" as of September and "significant reliance on short-term credit lines" are Moody's main arguments for slashing Catalonia, Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Murcia to below investment grade, where punters take high default risks when buying bonds.

Catalonia - representing a fifth of Spain's economy - saw its rating cut further into j...

