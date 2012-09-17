EU to limit controversial biofuels from 2020

Energy ministers meeting in Cyprus on Monday (17 September) are having a first debate on EU commission plans to cap biofuels made from food crops from 2020 in a bid to limit their impact on soaring food prices.

According to a draft paper seen by EUobserver, the commission for the first time would put a five-percent cap on biofuels made from food or feed such as rapeseed and soy.

"The Commission is of the view that in the period after 2020 biofuels should only be subsidised if th...