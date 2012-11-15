Ad
'Legal highs' can contain banned or harmful substances (Photo: Tiago Rïbeiro)

Surge in new drugs as Europeans seek 'legal highs'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

New psychoactive drugs are appearing on the market at the rate of about one a week as Europeans seek "legal highs," a job made easier by the large rise in online drugs retailers.

Fifty-seven new substances have already been detected this year, up from 49 in 2011 and 41 in 2010, according to a report published on Thursday (15 November) by the Lisbon-based European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

Cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines continue to be the main sti...

