Angela Merkel was last in the European Parliament in 2007 (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to be federalised in the long run, Merkel says

by Valentina Pop, BRUSSELS and Berlin,

The EU commission will eventually become a government, the council of member states an "upper chamber" and the European Parliament more powerful, but fixing the eurozone problems is more urgent for now, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told MEPs on Wednesday (7 November).

Back in the European Parliament for the first tim since she chaired the rotating EU presidency in 2007, Merkel laid out her vision for Europe, which Germany feels "deeply committed to" ever since its re-unification 22 y...

