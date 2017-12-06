Commission wants more centralised eurozone by 2019

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (6 December) a plan that would give it more power over the eurozone, while strengthening the links with non-euro member states.
As expected, the EU executive proposed to transform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone's emergency fund, into a European Monetary Fund by mid-2019.
The fund would still be responsible for the financial support of countries in need, with a l...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here