Ad
euobserver
Commissioners Dombrovskis, Oettinger and Moscovici presented the eurozone's overhaul (Photo: European Commission)

Commission wants more centralised eurozone by 2019

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (6 December) a plan that would give it more power over the eurozone, while strengthening the links with non-euro member states.

As expected, the EU executive proposed to transform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone's emergency fund, into a European Monetary Fund by mid-2019.

The fund would still be responsible for the financial support of countries in need, with a l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Centeno: Eurogroup picks Southern head
Commission presents plan for beefed-up eurozone
State of the Union: Juncker's 'big day'
Commissioners Dombrovskis, Oettinger and Moscovici presented the eurozone's overhaul (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections