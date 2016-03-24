Ad
euobserver
Kerry in Brussels on Friday to discuss counter-terrorism cooperation and Syria war (Photo: state.gov)

US nationals injured in Brussels attacks, others missing

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

About 12 US nationals were hurt in the Brussels attacks, the state department has confirmed during a briefing in which officials defended Belgium's security services.

“We’re aware of approximately a dozen US citizens who were injured in the attacks,” department spokesman Mark Toner told press in Washington on Wednesday (23 March).

“We are not aware of any US citizen deaths,” he said, but added that “a number of US citizens remain unaccounted for”.

“We still have not account...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

