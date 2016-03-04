Ad
Journalists and supporters gathered in front of Zaman's building to protest against the takeover (Photo: Today's Zaman)

Press crackdown could sour EU-Turkey summit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU-Turkey relations could suffer a blow after a Turkish court ordered on Friday (4 March) the takeover of an opposition newspaper.

Trustees have been appointed by an Istanbul court to take the management of Zaman at the request of the public prosecutor. The managerial as well as the editorial board will be changed.

Zaman is close to Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in the US and opponent of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The court's decision is part of a crackdown on the...

