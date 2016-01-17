Ad
euobserver
Saturday saw a protest in front of Cologne's main train station, the scene of hundreds of assaults against women. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Syrians tell Cologne: 'We're against sexism'

Migration
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Cologne, Germany,

Three months ago, he was still in Syria. But on Saturday afternoon (16 January), the young man who told this website his name is Derar, and that he is 19 years old, was standing outside Cologne's central train station.

He was holding up a sign that said that Syrians “are against sexism”.

Derar didn't quite master English or German, but he was able to explain that he had been studying for two years in Syria to become an engineer, until he was drafted to join the army. He decided it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Related articles

Cologne attacks put Merkel under pressure
How Cologne assaults stunned authorities and media
Revenge attacks in Cologne, alleged cover-ups in Sweden
Merkel: Sexual assaults raise 'serious questions'
Saturday saw a protest in front of Cologne's main train station, the scene of hundreds of assaults against women. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

MigrationEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections