Juncker fund could be model for next EU budget

The EU's new investment fund may prove to be a model of how the EU intends to spend part of its budget in future.

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), which formally began operations on 1 January 2016, supports projects by providing guarantees, which is expected to reassure other lenders.

By making €21 billion in guarantees available, EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker thinks his brainchild will stimulate a total of €315 billion of investments, to be used to k...