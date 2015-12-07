Ad
euobserver
Drones to be fitted with ID tags to help prevent snooping (Photo: ninfaj)

EU promises new dawn for drone makers

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission has promised to help European drone makers conquer world markets, as part of wider efforts to export EU aviation rules.

Violeta Bulc, the transport commissioner, said in Brussels on Monday (7 December) upcoming drone laws will create “a European-based regulatory framework” which will “create the conditions” for EU-based commercial producers to “stay the leader, globally.”

She said the laws, to be drawn up by Easa, the EU flight safety agency, based in Cologne, G...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Drones to be fitted with ID tags to help prevent snooping (Photo: ninfaj)

Green Economy

