France and Germany have opened the door to a cooperation with the Syrian army in the fight against Islamic State (IS), while Germany is to send 1,200 military in the Middle East in a move away from its usual non-intervention stance.

"There will be no future with [Syrian leader] Assad, this is clear," German defense minister Ursula Ursula von der Leyen said on German ZDF television on Sunday (29 November). "But there as parts of the Syrian troops that we can take."

"Maybe it is ri...