EU publishes delayed report on Turkey's sins

The EU criticised Turkey for deteriorating media freedoms, backsliding on the independence of the judiciary, and urged the resumption of peace talks with Kurdish rebels in its annual report on enlargement progress on Tuesday (10 November).

In the much-awaited report on the accession process the EU Commission commended president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government for making progress toward EU membership in some areas, but expressed serious concerns over the rule of law and human rights....