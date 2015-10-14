Czechs and Slovaks not doing enough on Roma and gay rights

The Czech republic and Slovakia are not still not doing enough to protect the rights of the Roma population, the Council of Europe said on Tuesday (13 October).
In two separate reports, the pan-European institution pointed out the continued discrimination of Roma, low access to education and the prevalence of hate speech.
In the Czech republic, "the continued discrimination of Roma, in particular of Roma children, is a serious concern," Council of Europe secretary general Thorbj...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here