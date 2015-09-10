Ad
euobserver
The Warsaw event is to be followed by a similar conference in The Netherlands (Photo: Sebastian Deptula)

Poland hosts meeting on countering Russian propaganda

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish foreign ministry will on Thursday (10 September) host a donors' conference in Warsaw for a project aimed at countering Russian propaganda.

Polish media says delegates from 35, mostly European, states, but also from Canada and the US, are to take part at the level of ministers and deputy ministers.

The initiative was born out of a Dutch-funded study by the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), an EU-linked foundation in Brussels.

The Netherlands already paid €5...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch-Polish 'content factory' to counter Russian propaganda
Russian propaganda wins EU hearts and minds
The Warsaw event is to be followed by a similar conference in The Netherlands (Photo: Sebastian Deptula)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections