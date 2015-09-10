Poland hosts meeting on countering Russian propaganda

The Polish foreign ministry will on Thursday (10 September) host a donors' conference in Warsaw for a project aimed at countering Russian propaganda.
Polish media says delegates from 35, mostly European, states, but also from Canada and the US, are to take part at the level of ministers and deputy ministers.
The initiative was born out of a Dutch-funded study by the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), an EU-linked foundation in Brussels.
The Netherlands already paid €5...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
