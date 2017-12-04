Ad
Juncker welcomes May for Brexit lunch (Photo: European Commission)

Tusk: 'Getting closer' to a Brexit deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Council president Donald Tusk said Monday (4 December) that Brexit talks are "getting closer to sufficient progress" after British prime minister Theresa May arrived to Brussels for final discussions on the divorce deal.

"Encouraged after my phone call with [Irish prime minister] Leo Varadkar on progress on Brexit issue of Ireland. Getting closer to sufficient progress at December European Council," Tusk tweeted.

Tusk – who has ca...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

