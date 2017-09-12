Ad
euobserver
Norway's conservative leader, Erna Solberg, embarks on her second tour as prime minister with support from the Progress Party. (Photo: EUobserver)

Norway populists secure second term in government

Nordics
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Norway's conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg, will be able to govern for four more years following Monday's (11 September) elections if she continues to work with the right-wing, anti-migrant Progress Party.

There are many examples of junior parties in governing coalitions being punished by voters, but not so in Norway.

"Because we have been honest there is still support for us after four years as the junior party in government," said a happy Progress Party leader Siw Jensen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

After the oil: Norway seeks new fortunes at sea
EU ties under pressure in run-up to Norway election
Norway could complicate UK's internal market access
Brexit may alter Norway’s relationship with the EU
Norway's conservative leader, Erna Solberg, embarks on her second tour as prime minister with support from the Progress Party. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections